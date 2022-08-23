Chatham Co. Police Chief addressing plans to enhance safety at Memorial Stadium

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Chief is discussing plans to enhance safety at Memorial Stadium with county parks and rec officials.

This comes after fans rushed out of the stadium after a panic over claims a person had a gun. Police said those claims turned out to be false.

“There were some people yelling something that I think got people all worked up. There was never a gun displayed, never a gun seen. There were never shots fired.”

Despite the incident turning out to be a false alarm, some attendees had concerns that metal detectors were not in place for the Benedictine vs Jenkins game on Friday.

The county owns Memorial Stadium and is looking at purchasing metal detectors that will be required to be used no matter who is using the facility. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley says someone would be there to run the metal detectors at all times.

“That would be in concert with the BOE, having someone there the entire time even when most of the fans are already there. There’s no one generally coming and going but there’s maybe one or two,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said.

Getting those metal detectors may take time.

Hadley says adding officers who will walk around will help them have more eyes on fans and will be implemented soon.

“So we can kind of, one, observe better, engage better and be aware of some things that may be jumping off.”

And having officers in the skybox will give them a greater view of a situation and..

“They can communicate to folks down on the ground and also if we have to communicate to fans in the stand in terms of exit or what we would like them to do.”

He says county police, Savannah police and Board of Education police will continue doing what they can to make, what should be a fun occasion, safe.

“If somebody has ill intent it’s going to be pretty difficult to prevent that. I’m just being honest about that but we’re going to do everything that we can to make it as safe as possible with our partners and county staff to do the best that we can do.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.