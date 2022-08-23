Clear bag policy extended to middle school athletic events in Evans Co.

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - New security changes are coming to some Evans County school sporting events.

The district announced an expanded clear bag policy for all middle and high school athletic games. School leaders say they understand this new policy might be an inconvenience to some, but they say safety is the goal.

The district already had a clear bag policy for high school football games. But now visitors at all middle and high school athletic events will have to use a clear bag.

The change comes as the school system already required students to use clear backpacks starting this year.

The Evans County school superintendent says that recent chaos at Memorial Stadium during a football game in Savannah underscores the need for this change.

“Unfortunately, as we’ve seen in the recent days, there were some events at athletic events not 70 miles from here that lead to a lot of concern. We’re trying to be proactive and avoid anything happening at a game, and not be reactive to something that has happened,” Evans County Superintendent Marty Waters said.

School leaders say the change isn’t in response to any incidents that have happened at Evans County schools but is more of a preventative measure.

The district announced the policy change a few days before games started last week.

