Couch Potato Review of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Court is in session for the latest Marvel series on Disney+.

Even before its release on the streaming platform, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was already making headlines because of the CGI in the trailer and the main character breaking the fourth wall to talk to viewers.

So was breaking the fourth wall too much? Was the CGI as bad as everyone said after the trailer debuted? Here’s what we thought of the first episode.

Paige’s review:

As a She-Hulk fan, I was pretty excited when they announced she was finally coming to the MCU. I was a bit disappointed when the trailer came out and I saw they were taking the show down a quirky road, which seems to be the vibe the MCU is going with more and more lately.

I’m also a Bruce Banner fan, so I was happy he was in most of the first episode. You have never seen his cousin Jennifer Walters before, but the bantering you see between them in the beginning makes it appear they are pretty close.

I was not happy with how they changed the storyline of how Jennifer got her Hulk. In the comics she needed a life saving blood transfusion, which her cousin Bruce provides with a little green side effect.

In the show they get in a car accident because a UFO is stalled in the road and some of Bruce’s blood gets into Jennifer’s system through a huge cut in her arm. This is not the first time Bruce has bled since he received his Hulk. So, I felt this left a hole in the plot because shouldn’t he have created others while fighting with the Avengers?

This is explained a bit more in the episode about their special DNA, but still feels like a quick fix.

Jennifer’s blood can heal Bruce, so she’s already cooler than her cousin. In fact, we learn she isn’t as controlled by her Hulk as her cousin and can transform as she pleases.

She is dead set on controlling her powers and returning to her career as an attorney. Bruce is dead set on teaching her to control them and be a superhero. They clash a lot and at times it is funny how they compete against each other to prove they’re the better Hulk.

The first 30-minute episode has a lot of nostalgia with mentions of Tony Stark, Natasha Romanoff and the Blip. It was an easy watch and I can see where there could be potential for it as a comedy.

I didn’t like the way they broke the fourth wall. There’s nothing wrong with how they did it in the first episode, it’s just that they did it all. How will this translate if Jennifer appears in another MCU movie or show? It just seems very unnecessary.

I did not find the CGI too distracting, although at times it was not the best. But with the episode having mostly two CGI characters interacting the entire time, I thought they did well.

I’m willing to give the show a chance because I think it’s fun and I enjoy seeing She-Hulk finally on screen. I also know we’ll have Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the series, so I am excited to see where they take the MCU with this. We already saw Matt make an appearance in Spiderman: No Way Home, so I’m sure we’ll see him and Jennifer fighting together as attorneys and superheroes.

Paige’s score: 🥔🥔🥔 out of 🥔🥔🥔🥔🥔

Nancy’s Review:

As a big fan of the MCU, I have to be honest and say that I never really read the comic books besides the occasional Spider-Man I found at my elementary school’s library so I had no prior knowledge of She-Hulk.

Also as an MCU fan, I love Bruce Banner. Specifically, I love Mark Ruffalo’s portrayal of Banner whether it was during his struggle to accept his Hulk alter ego or when they found a peaceful harmony as one.

Lucky for me, Banner plays a huge role in the first episode of She-Hulk as he is the reason his cousin, Jennifer Walters, becomes a Hulk.

The episode begins with Jennifer preparing for a big case she’s been working on. Before she heads to the trial, she breaks the fourth wall and tells the audience the story of how she became a Hulk.

Basically, they were on a road trip and got into a car accident when a spaceship stopped in front of their car. Jennifer and Bruce were pretty beat up and somehow Bruce’s blood gets into Jennifer’s bloodstream.

Personally, it seemed a little odd that it could happen that easily but it is fiction so I’ll accept it. I did, however, like the explanation behind why this also turned her into a Hulk.

We quickly learn that unlike her cousin, Jennifer does not have an alter ego. She’s completely aware of everything when she becomes a Hulk. However, she can’t control when she turns and that is what Bruce is set on teaching her.

Breaking the fourth wall was only the first indication that this show was leaning towards being a comedy. There are many jokes made by both Jennifer and Bruce, including one about Steve Rogers that will have many fans of Captain America laughing over.

The question is, can the MCU pull it off?

From the start of her transformation, Jennifer has no desire to stay with Bruce and learn from him. She only wishes to return to her life as an attorney.

While they butt heads a lot, they also spend some moments in the show bonding. My favorite moment happens to be the one where Bruce talks about the bar that he and Tony Stark built together.

Besides the jokes that seemed very out of the realm of the MCU, the CGI that’s been on everyone’s mind since the trailer first premiered was not as bad as anticipated.

However, I will never understand why Jennifer’s hair grows and her curls become straight when she transforms. Should that also happen to Bruce? We may never know…

I will tune in for the second episode but right now, I honestly cannot tell from the first episode whether I enjoyed our new She-Hulk or whether I enjoyed the return of an Avenger and the little mentions of Avengers that I’m still mourning after Avengers: Endgame.

Nancy’s score: 🥔🥔 out of 🥔🥔🥔🥔🥔

New episodes come out every Thursday only on Disney+.

