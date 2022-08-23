Damp roads this morning with more rain this afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers from late Monday will lead to some damp spots again on the roads Tuesday morning. Temperatures will start out in the low to mid 70s with a shower or two around. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon, as showers and storms increase in coverage during the afternoon into the evening hours. We’ll be watching for the rain to move in from the west to the east during the afternoon. The severe threat is low, but isolated areas of flooding will be possible.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 6.3′ 5:57PM I 1.0′ 12:04PM I 7.5′ 6:19PM

Tuesday beach forecast: If you want to get some beach time in, the earlier the better! Afternoon showers and storms are likely. The rip current risk is low, but the UV index will be in the very high category, even with clouds around. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a southwesterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Wave heights will be around 2 to 3 feet.

This wet trend continues through the middle of the week. Coverage of rain during the afternoon and evening remains elevated with highs in the mid 80s thanks to a front in the area along with moisture moving in from the west.. Flooding once again remains the biggest threat for us to contend with.

Elevated rain chances hold through the end of the week with afternoon highs only in the mid 80s Wednesday afternoon through the weekend afternoons. A front moves in late this week leading to a good shot of afternoon showers and storms.

Tropical update:

We’re watching a tropical wave located just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system only has a 30 percent chance of development over the next five days. It will continue moving west-northwest this week. There is another wave that will emerge off the west coast of Africa later this week that we will also keep a close eye on. An area of low pressure could also try to form in the western Caribbean Sea late this week. None of these systems look to have an immediate impact, but stay tuned for updates!

