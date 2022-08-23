District attorney, Savannah mayor have mixed reactions to city’s decision to hire federal prosecutor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah’s decision to hire a federal prosecutor to help cut down on crime in the community has gotten mixed reaction from Chatham County’s district attorney.

Shalena Cook Jones, the district attorney, voiced concerns in a Facebook Live conversation with two Savannah alderwomen that she was not fully supportive of hiring a federal prosecutor and felt her office was being bypassed.

“If she feels it’s not legal, then sue us,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

WTOC contacted the district attorney’s office after the comments were made last week during the Facebook Live conversation.

“I think the statements I made on those shows are pretty clear,” she said.

Jones further explained her stance in a statement Tuesday saying in part, “It is legally unenforceable because unless it involves federal property or violates a federal statute, such violent crimes can only be prosecuted by the local district attorney.”

Jones also said she’s working with the city on a collaboration now. The mayor says those efforts happened after city council had already voted on the agreement.

“We have voted. The agreement has been codified. We are going to hire, the person is going to go to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and we’re going to prosecute federal crimes. Period. Point blank. End of story,” Mayor Johnson said.

Below is the full statement sent to WTOC by the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office:

“I did not say the (memorandum of understanding) was illegal. I said “to the extent the City seeks to create jurisdiction in the federal government to prosecute “all violent crimes that occur in Savannah, all cases where SPD is the originating agency, and all cases in which the City of Savannah has an interest” as was stated in the MOU, it is legally unenforceable because unless it involves federal property or violates a federal statute, such violent crimes can only be prosecuted by the local District Attorney.” Both the Mayor and US Attorney have been made aware of this and appear to be in agreement.”

