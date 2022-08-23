Food insecurity public meeting happening Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday a group focused on fighting food insecurity in the Coastal Empire is asking for you to join the conversation and help come up with some solutions.

Healthy Savannah is leading this initiative and their offices are located in the Coastal Health District building, but Tuesday night they are coming out to the community - heading to the southside of Savannah to hear from you.

The meeting is open to the public and is happening from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Windsor Forest Community Center on Briarcliff Circle.

They want to hear from neighbors about how they experience food in their neighborhoods and what issues and insecurities are there, particularly for the impoverished and underserved communities.

“We’re inviting everybody, community members, community leaders, bring your kids, we’ll have snacks there as well, so if you have an interest in food insecurity and addressing it for your community and your neighborhood, your kids, definitely come out and have that conversation with us,” said REACH Grant Physical Activity Program Manager Armand Turner.

Turner says they hosted their first session last week and they heard a lot about sustainability and access to community gardens -- but he says each neighborhood is different and will have different needs.

So southside residents, Tuesday is your turn. Then there will be one more session next week focused on the eastside of Savannah. Once they are all complete they will take that information to see if forming a food policy council will be a good next step to creating change.

