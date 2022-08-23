Historic Savannah Foundation honors restoration W.W. Law home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ten years ago, a house over in the Kyler Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood underwent a major transformation.

Tuesday, the Historic Savannah Foundation placed a historic marker on the home, where W.W. Law once lived.

“Thank you so much for all the work that you have done sir for bringing back this house.”

Most restored homes here help maintain Savannah’s sense of history. Few reach as deeply into the city’s heart as the bungalow at 710 West Victory Drive does.

“My realtor called and said I think I have a house for you. It needs to be saved,” Troy Williams said.

Eight years ago, Troy Williams bought a vacant, dilapidated Cuyler-Brownsville home where W.W, Law had lived for half a century and restored it to preserve and honor the memory of Savannah’s renowned Civil Rights leader.

It was as much passion as project, one that the Historic Savannah Foundation has now recognized with a plaque honoring the historic value of the property.

“It’s a tribute to him. Nothing has changed in the house since he lived in it,”

“The goal is that the marker helps to say that a great man lived here, great work was done here the things we see today, the Beach Institute, the Civil Rights,” Mayor Van Johnson said.

Museum, Historic Savannah. These are ideas and concepts he worked on and this was his office. This is where he worked every day.

Williams has rented the house to four sets of renters since 2015. But it has always been Mr. Law’s home. The designation ensures that it always will be.

“I think it’s very important that people, wherever they live in the city, need to know who came first the W.W. Law Center is named for him on the East side, but who knew he grew up in Cuyler-Brownsville? I grew up in Cuyler-Brownsville. We had great neighbors, but now the neighbors who live here today will know who came before them,” Vaughnette Goode Walker said.

Williams has restored 50 homes in Savannah. He was drawn to this one because Mr. Law also was one of Savannah’s first and most committed preservationists, which the marker confirms.

“It’s important to me because I want people to know and wonder who he was. Because they’ll drive by and say that’s the W.W. Law House. But they need to know what he actually did to appreciate the house.

“It will cause young people to walk by the house and say ‘who was W.W. Law?’ And it will make them ask the question about the great man and the significance he had here in Savannah.”

