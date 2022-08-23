Jury selection continues in Statesboro murder trial

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Jury selection continues in Statesboro in the murder trial of Marc Wilson.

He’s accused of a shooting his attorneys claim was in self-defense.

Attorneys on both sides continued to question potential jurors about their life experiences and their opinions on a host of subjects.

Wilson has sat quietly as his defense attorneys have alternated with prosecutors in asking questions of the more than 100 potential jurors. They’re questioning them about any personal experiences about being accused of a crime or any interaction with law enforcement.

Defense attorneys are also questioning the jury pool about conscious or subconscious bias they might have toward people of other races.

Wilson is accused of firing a gun from his moving car back in June 2020 and striking a truck he says was trying to run him and his girlfriend off the road. A bullet struck and killed Hayley Hutcheson inside the truck.

Defense attorney Francys Johnson has contended Wilson was the target of racial taunting and threats from the white driver and passengers of the truck.

Tuesday morning, Johnson filed a request for the prosecutors to be removed from the case for their handling of the truck as a piece of evidence. Judge Ronny Thompson denied the request.

Thompson has also urged attorneys to move through the jury selection questioning more quickly to get into the case.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.