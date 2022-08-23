Sky Cams
Morris Center for Lowcountry Heritage hosting ‘The Food We Celebrate’ exhibit

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You know we love celebrating food on Morning Break, so this story seemed perfect.

A new, traveling exhibit is coming to the Lowcountry this week - highlighting food in South Carolina and the stories behind those meals we love.

The exhibit is called “The Food We Celebrate.”

Kayleigh Vaughn, the Director of Exhibitions and Programs at the Morris Center for Lowcountry Heritage where you can check this out joined us on Morning Break.

Cooking demonstration

You heard about the upcoming “The Food We Celebrate Event,” now Personal Chef and Caterer BJ Dennis joins us to show us what they’ll be celebrating.

You can learn more about the event on their website.

