Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Police: Suspect in Oklahoma deputy shooting planned to kill

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Oklahoma County...
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Swartz. Authorities said Swartz was shot and killed and a second deputy wounded while the two were serving eviction papers at a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City.(Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police say the man suspected of fatally shooting an Oklahoma deputy sheriff and wounding another planned to kill law enforcement officers.

Oklahoma City police Chief Wade Gourley said Tuesday that evidence inside the home where Benjamin Plank was showed he was “100%” ready to kill any officer.

Plank was arrested on murder, shooting with intent to kill and other warrants after the Monday shooting death of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz and wounding of Deputy Mark Johns.

Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said the deputies were serving eviction papers when they were shot. Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on Plank’s behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I trust my chef”: Ben Affleck frequents favorite south Georgia restaurant
“I trust my chef”: Ben Affleck frequents favorite south Georgia restaurant
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has charged three people with murder following a...
3 charged with murder following homicide, suspicious fire in Sylvania
Memorial Stadium
Safety concerns arise after incident abruptly stops football game at Memorial Stadium
1 person dead following crash in Liberty County
James Green
Fla. homicide suspect arrested in Pooler

Latest News

A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
Jasper County Animal Rescue
‘We have almost 120 dogs’: Jasper County Animal Rescue over capacity
Memorial Stadium
Chatham Co. Police Chief addressing plans to enhance safety at Memorial Stadium
A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
IRS initiates safety probe after threats to workers
Jury selection continues in Statesboro murder trial