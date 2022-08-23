Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson asking for early voting changes

By Sean Evans
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A call to make voting more accessible to residents of Chatham County.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says he’s going to take a list of requests to the Chatham County Board of Registrars meeting Wednesday, asking for them to consider offering things like Sunday early voting opportunities and more early voting locations.

Mayor Johnson brought up several changes he’d like to see happen leading up to the General Election, realizing the turnout with such high-profile races will likely be high.

One of the changes the Mayor mentioned was expanding access to early voting by expanding early voting locations, and hours.

“I am asking the Board of Registrars to expand early voting hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at all locations. Secondly, to offer two days of Sunday voting on October 23rd and October 30 for them to open an early voting site in Pooler, and to have at least nine early voting sites available throughout the County,” Mayor Van Johnson said.

The Mayor also said, to make all that happen, that he believes there might be funds available through partners.

We’ll be following Wednesday’s Board of Registrars meeting to see what preparations are being made for the General Election and early voting, and what their reaction is to Mayor Johnson’s requests.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I trust my chef”: Ben Affleck frequents favorite south Georgia restaurant
“I trust my chef”: Ben Affleck frequents favorite south Georgia restaurant
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has charged three people with murder following a...
3 charged with murder following homicide, suspicious fire in Sylvania
Memorial Stadium
Safety concerns arise after incident abruptly stops football game at Memorial Stadium
1 person dead following crash in Liberty County
James Green
Fla. homicide suspect arrested in Pooler

Latest News

COVID-19
‘Doctor’s offices are quite busy’: COVID-19 cases rise as children return to school
Wilmington Island
Wilmington Island residents concerned about short-term vacation rentals
Drone view of the City of Savannah.
District attorney, Savannah mayor have mixed reactions to city’s decision to hire federal prosecutor
Jasper County Animal Rescue
‘We have almost 120 dogs’: Jasper County Animal Rescue over capacity