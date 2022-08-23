Savannah Mayor Van Johnson asking for early voting changes

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A call to make voting more accessible to residents of Chatham County.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says he’s going to take a list of requests to the Chatham County Board of Registrars meeting Wednesday, asking for them to consider offering things like Sunday early voting opportunities and more early voting locations.

Mayor Johnson brought up several changes he’d like to see happen leading up to the General Election, realizing the turnout with such high-profile races will likely be high.

One of the changes the Mayor mentioned was expanding access to early voting by expanding early voting locations, and hours.

“I am asking the Board of Registrars to expand early voting hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at all locations. Secondly, to offer two days of Sunday voting on October 23rd and October 30 for them to open an early voting site in Pooler, and to have at least nine early voting sites available throughout the County,” Mayor Van Johnson said.

The Mayor also said, to make all that happen, that he believes there might be funds available through partners.

We’ll be following Wednesday’s Board of Registrars meeting to see what preparations are being made for the General Election and early voting, and what their reaction is to Mayor Johnson’s requests.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.