Savannah ranks second for most expensive areas to live in the state, according to a new study

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new national report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows the U.S. is going through an affordable housing crisis.

That resonates with many people around Savannah.

The study reports prices in Savannah are out of reach.

Step Up Savannah, a non-profit that helps lower income families, said they aren’t surprised.

“It is insane,” said Alicia Johnson, executive director for Step Up Savannah.

Johnson said it’s a city-wide problem.

She said, “I can actually take maps from 1929 and lay them over the city and see the same redlined communities that are disenfranchised and marginalized are the ones today that are suffering.”

The report points out that with minimum wage at $7.25 an hour, someone would have to work 2 1/2 jobs or 100 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom apartment in Georgia.

“People feel like they’ve been sentenced to a life of poverty,” said Johnson.

She said, in some areas, the high rent prices just don’t add up.

“Rent rates and hikes in places where they could almost give it away for free.”

She said the housing crisis is a layered issue.

“We have an asset poverty rate in the Savannah metro area of about 43% for households of color. That means they have a net worth of zero. they don’t own a home, have a savings account, life insurance, 401k anything that can be transitioned for cash.”

Johnson said public transit also plays a big role.

“We don’t have county wide transit so transit doesn’t run to where the jobs are.”

And she said generational wealth, is less common.

“Here in our community, we’ve passed on persistent, generational poverty.”

It’s a cycle Johnson said can’t be broken without a strategic plan.

“I told my staff all the time that hope can’t be a warm, fuzzy feeling like ‘I hope they do better...oh I hope the schools get better...oh I hope we have more housing.’ No, hope has to be a positive expectation of a favorable outcome.”

Johnson said if you are struggling, the worst thing you can do is not ask for help. There are a number of city and county resources available. You can find them here on their website.

