State transportation leader gives update on Bryan Co. Megasite, I-16 interchange projects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Ann Purcell was just re-elected as the Secretary of the State Transportation Board of Georgia, and Tuesday, she made a presentation to the Rotary Club of Savannah South, detailing projects that GDOT is working on in the area.

With all the new development going on in the Coastal Empire, there are several key road projects underway, meant to help with traffic.

Ann Purcell with GDOT gave an update on some of those projects, including what they’re doing with the Bryan County Megasite, and the I-16/I-95 interchange.

The entrance and exit ramps on that interchange are slated to be complete this December.. but that won’t be the end of construction.

The widening of I-16 from I-95 into Savannah won’t be finished until the end of 2023.

GDOT is also working on preliminary plans to ease traffic in and out of the new Hyundai Megasite in Bryan County, which will likely include adding a new interchange from I-16 and Old Cuyler Road, widening State Route 30 and US 80, and constructing a frontage road along I-16 east to Old Cuyler Road.

These are just two projects GDOT is working on in the Savannah area.

They know that the construction can be an inconvenience, but want people to remember that their commute will be cut down in the long run.

“Patience is the key with all of these projects that are going on. I’m like everyone else, I would love for it to have been finished yesterday, but it just doesn’t work that fast. So I think that mobility will certainly improve, but also traffic is going to be increased. We know that, Ann Purcell said.”

Purcell adds that safety is always at the top of GDOT’s priority list, and that anyone with safety concerns shouldn’t hesitate to reach out.

