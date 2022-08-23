‘We have almost 120 dogs’: Jasper County Animal Rescue over capacity

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter needs your help. The Jasper County Animal Rescue Missions says typically they avoid putting animals down at all cost, but they’re so far over capacity right now they might have to soon.

If you come here in the winter, there might be five cats in this room.

Instead, there’s three per cage. It’s the county’s shelter, and this summer it’s gotten more over crowded than ever.

“We have almost 120 dogs which is three times our comfortable capacity and the same for cats, we’re at 150 cats which is more than three times our comfortable capacity,” Jasper Animal Rescue Mission Executive Director Caitlyn Schake said.

They’ve even had to start housing some of the animals in the lobby. She believes the overcrowding is due to the pandemic boom of adoptions reversing, and she says this problem is hitting their partner organizations too.

“Adoptions have been very slow and a lot of our rescue partners are also very full so our transfers have been slow as well.”

Jasper Animal Rescue Mission is using every square foot they’ve got... and with dog crates stacked three high, soon there won’t be anywhere else for these furry friends to go.

“We do everything we possibly can to not have to euthanize adoptable animals, but we are quickly running out of space.”

They recently transferred over 50 dogs to the northeast, but she says those opportunities are hard to come by... with a much easier solution all around them.

“We can’t got on like this for much longer so at this point we’re just begging adopters, fosters, anything to help.”

The shelter says they’ve got all kinds of animals available and to adopt, all you have to do is stop by their office in Ridgeland. It’s open Tuesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

