Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding an endangered man last seen in Bluffton.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding an endangered man last seen in Bluffton.

Jack Tribble, 79, was last seen Tuesday afternoon at The Palmettos of Bluffton, an assisted living facility on Okatie Highway. Tribble was last seen leaving the facility on foot around 6 p.m.

Tribble was last seen wearing black pants, a tan jacket, white shirt and an orange hat. Tribble is approximately 5′10″, slender built with grayish brown hair.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the nonemergency number at 843.524.2777.

