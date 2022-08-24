Sky Cams
Chatham Emergency Management Agency asking for public’s help locating missing 8-year-old

POLICE LIGHTS
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Emergency Management Agency is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 8-year-old.

Briana Cormier, 8, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday walking west on Wheaton Street.

Cormier is an African American and she was last seen wearing a purple jacket and leopard boots, police say.

If seen police ask that you call 911.

