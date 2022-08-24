Chester Thomas Rd. closed between GA Hwy. 21 and Old Dixie Hwy. due to wet conditions

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chester Thomas Road between GA Hwy 21 and Old Dixie Highway in Effingham County is closed until further notice due to wet conditions form weather, according to Effingham County BOC.

The road is open for local traffic only. Other traffic is asked to avoid the area. Local traffic is being detoured onto Thomas Circle as needed.

They say Effingham County Public Works will be on site removing wet material and replacing it with drier dirt over the next few days.

