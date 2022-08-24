Sky Cams
Commissioner’s Cup returning to Liberty Co.

By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - This Friday marks the return of a big rivalry football game in Liberty County. It’s the return of the Commissioner’s Cup.

The rivalry between Liberty County High and Bradwell Institute is back in full force this year. This Friday, fans are expected to flock to Olvey Field here in Hinesville where one team will take home the coveted Commissioner’s Cup.

Liberty County Commissioner Marion Stevens and Commission chairman Donald Lovette are getting the commissioner’s cup ready for whoever the winner is this Friday.

It’s an award that’s been passed between the two teams for about 15 years.

Last year’s game was canceled due to COVID-19, making this year even more important.

This is also the first game since the passing of Liberty County High School’s Coach Kirk Warner earlier this year.

