Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties.

Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved.

Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near the Abercorn creek, which Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says the city wasn’t adequately consulted about.

Now, they may take legal action.

“As the City of Savannah is an interested property owner impacted by the Effingham County decision, the Savannah City Council will consider authorizing the City Attorney’s office to appeal this decision,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson says a problem is the proposed warehouse, which would be built in the new industrial zone, would be 25 feet away from Savannah’s water supply. Effingham County manager Tim Callanan says that’s not entirely accurate.

Callanan says the warehouse IS required to be a minimum of 25 feet away from the City of Savannah’s property but that the actual distance between the warehouse and the creek will be greater than that.

“Keep in mind it’ll be that distance, plus the distance of the width of the property, which gives you about 650 feet to Abercorn Creek,” Effingham County Manager Tim Callanan said.

Which is further than the 150 feet Effingham County’s Water Resource Protection Ordinance requires.

Callanan says anything to consider is water flow. He says rainwater runoff wouldn’t flow towards the river, but actually towards retention ponds in the other direction.

“Any runoff from these building here have to travel about three quarters of a mile through wetlands before it even reaches the downstream point from the water intake,” Callanan said.

Callanan also says it’s important to remember the project will have to go through an approval process before anything is built- and Effingham County will speak with the City of Savannah before that happens.

“I had a great call with the City Manager yesterday, and in a few weeks we’ll be starting a series of meetings so we can reconnect on a whole series of issues that I think affect the whole region,” Callanan said.

There’s no word yet on what company will actually use the warehouse once it’s built, what they’ll use it for, or even what they’ll store in it once they move in.

