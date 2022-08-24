Federal funding being distributed for small businesses in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. economy continues to see great job growth.

Employers added 528,000 jobs last month according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unemployment rate is the lowest its been in over 50 years. Job wages are also increasing but they are still well behind the rise of inflation.

As a result well over 400,000 workers stopped clocking in in the past two months. Analysts say money issues are hindering small businesses.

As small businesses continue to try and bounce back from the pandemic, Chatham County wants to let business owners know there is still grant money available to help.

Friendship Coffee Company was one of those businesses that cashed in on the federal funds. They are just one of 27 businesses to already receive money, but there is still more than $800,000 left.

The county says so far, 51 applications have not been eligible because they either were located inside the City of Savannah or they did not have the proper proof of loss of funds during the pandemic.

Small businesses can be awarded up to $25,000 and use that money for either recovery for purchases related to the pandemic or used for technology purchases to rebound as we come out of the pandemic.

Chatham County officials say if you are unsure if your business qualifies, just try applying and see if you can get at least some money to help.

“Because it is a federal program, we do have to report quarterly and so if it appears at any point in time that we are running slow or lagging, then treasury could come back and request those funds to be returned, so we want to do everything we can locally we can to prevent that and keep the funds local,” said Chatham County Strategic Planning Administrator Tara Jennings.

That is why after launching the program in April, they started to see a decline in applications so they expanded the program to all businesses in any municipality in Chatham County, except for the City of Savannah. Then on September 14, the county will be hosting an event to get you started. Just bring paperwork and let the staff help you and get your answers.

The coffee shop here received almost $25,000 and said it was a huge help.

This time of year is difficult. They were able to make it through summer but now that college and high school students have returned to school, it’s time to hire once again.

The owner, Gay Fortson, says they recently received a nearly $25,000 small business grant to help with pandemic recovery costs.

She described the pandemic impacts on her business as “absolutely awful” as they had to close their doors for just over one month.

Even though they are rebounding, she is worried about the continued pandemic and now a possible recession on the way.

“You know we have visitors in town, going to the beach, staying in downtown Savannah so this time of year we are going to need someone. We are very concerned, as well as all the other businesses I am sure, so it is not looking good for the near future,” Fortson said.

Fortson says they are looking to hire some moms that would like to work while their kids are at school to help them get through the next couple of months.

Even with the recent grant money, they are on a tight budget as the future is uncertain and concerns of less people going out to eat are already starting to arise.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.