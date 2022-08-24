Sky Cams
Ghost Pirates add defenseman Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson(Ghost Pirates)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced another player Wednesday.

The new defenseman is Tristan Thompson and he was previously with Rapid City Rush.

Before his professional career, he played at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks from 2016 to 2020. The 25-year-old recorded 26 points in 48 games last year.

He now joins the Ghost Pirates goalie Darion Hanson.

“We are excited for the opportunity to add Tristan Thompson to our team”, said Ghost Pirates Head Coach Rick Bennett. “He bolsters our defensive unit and made an immediate impact in this league during his first pro season last year.  We look forward to him elevating his game in his second season.”

