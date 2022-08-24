Isolated showers this afternoon 🌧️

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We could see some patchy fog this morning in areas that picked up rain last night. Temperatures will once again start out in the low to mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. The morning will be mostly dry with a few isolated showers possible by lunchtime. A weak front that drifted in will lift north through the day. Highs reach the upper 80s, feeling like the 90s during the afternoon. Showers and storms will be isolated, but a heavy downpour or two could still lead to minor flood during the afternoon and early evening.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 6.3′ 6:47AM I 0.7′ 12:51PM I 7.5′ 7:06PM

Wednesday beach forecast: Afternoon showers and storms are possible. The rip current risk is low, but the UV index will be in the very high category, even with clouds around. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a northwesterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Wave heights will be around 2 to 3 feet.

This wet trend continues through the end of the week. Coverage of rain during the afternoon and evening remains elevated with highs in the mid 80s thanks to a front moving in Thursday into Friday. Flooding once again remains the biggest threat for us to contend with. This front will linger over the area through the weekend, keeping rain chances on the high side and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical update:

There is a tropical wave east of the Windward Islands with a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days. We are also watching another tropical wave over the west coast of Africa that will move over the eastern Atlantic in a few days. This also has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days. Neither of these systems look to have an immediate impact, but stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

