Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man sentenced for child sex abuse after girl confided in her teachers, DA says

Johnathon Micah Maney, 40, was convicted of statutory rape of a child under the age of 13 by an...
Johnathon Micah Maney, 40, was convicted of statutory rape of a child under the age of 13 by an adult, two counts of statutory sex offense of a child under the age of 13, and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.(District Attorney Ashley Welch)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina has been convicted of child sex crimes after the girl confided in her school teachers about the abuse.

Jurors convicted Johnathon Micah Maney, 40, of statutory rape of a child under the age of 13 by an adult, two counts of statutory sex offense of a child under the age of 13, and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

District Attorney Ashley Welch said the abuse started in August 2014 when the girl was 9 years old. At age 14, the girl confided in her teachers about the abuse.

“She felt comfortable enough to go to her teachers and tell them that she was suffering from anxiety and panic attacks from the abuse,” Assistant District Attorney Chris Matheson said. “They were her safe outlet.”

The DA’s office said the girl’s teachers contacted law enforcement after hearing about the abuse.

“This young girl trusted them with the information about three horrific years of abuse,” Welch said. “I cannot express strongly enough how important a role educators are playing in our children’s lives. Sometimes, it is lifesaving.”

Maney was sentenced to serve a minimum of 51.3 years to a maximum of 72.41 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Stadium
Safety concerns arise after incident abruptly stops football game at Memorial Stadium
Drone view of the City of Savannah.
District attorney, Savannah mayor have mixed reactions to city’s decision to hire federal prosecutor
Savannah, GA
Savannah ranks second for most expensive areas to live in the state, according to a new study
Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina
Chatham Co. judge dismisses Yamacraw demolition appeal

Latest News

Police say Ashley Catlett was arrested in connection with a deadly crash that killed an...
Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run involving officer had history of reckless driving
FILE - Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults.
Study: Pfizer COVID pill showed no benefit in younger adults
FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the...
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
FILE - Susan Newman, left, and Nell Newman arrive at the SeriousFun Children's Network event at...
Paul Newman’s daughters sue late actor’s charity foundation
Senator Raphael Warnock
Sen. Raphael Warnock introducing bills aimed to lower housing costs