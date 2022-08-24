Sky Cams
Memory Matters 5K Walk and Run

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Memory Matters introduced a 5K last year as a fundraiser, but also to help bring more attention and awareness to the Hilton Head Island organization that has already received national honors for treating Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia.

Joy Nelson is the director of marketing an communications.

She told WTOC how you can get involved with the second annual Memory Matters 5K Walk and Run on Sept.10 and who you will be helping if yo do.

