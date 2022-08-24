Opening statements begin in Marc Wilson trial

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A murder trial continues more than two years after a deadly shooting on a Statesboro roadway.

Marc Wilson is accused of shooting at a truck that he says was trying to run him off the road. One of his bullets struck and killed one of the backseat passengers.

Attorneys on both sides told the jury in their opening statements that there’s no question whether Marc Wilson fired the shot that killed Hayley Hutcheson. But they’re presentations will try to show whether or not he was justified in firing his gun.

Wilson looked on as his lead attorney described what he called a threat to his client’s life and the life of the then girlfriend that rode with him that night. He contended that Wilson yelled at the truck next to him and tried to wave them off from what he said were attempts to run Wilson’s car off the road. He said Wilson fired his gun in self-defense.

“Each shot was about his survival. Each shot was about Emma Rigdon’s survival. Each shot was no different than if they had come to his house,” Defense Attorney Francys Johnson said.

Prosecutors painted a different picture. They say Wilson could have stopped or turned around no matter what anyone in the truck might have been doing or saying.

“No matter what gets thrown around in this courtroom, no matter what fingers get pointed at anybody, Hayley Hutcheson didn’t do a doggone thing to anybody but get a bullet in the back of her head,” Asst. District Attorney Barclay Black said.

Judge Ronnie Thompson has already been tasked this afternoon with deciding objections from both sides in what is a highly emotional case.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.