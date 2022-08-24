Richmond Hill man participating in upcoming season of The Amazing Race

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local man is participating in the upcoming season of The Amazing Race.

Marcus Craig , from Richmond Hill, and his brother Michael are one of the 12 new teams competing in the new season.

Marcus is a Army Tank Commander and Michael is an Air Force Fighter Pilot.

The brothers say they are very excited for the opportunity.

“I’ve traveled through a lot of countries and so has he. So it is awesome that he is here and that we are allowed to do this with time off from the military. I feel excited and ready to go. Yeah, same.”

