Savannah Bananas announce they will play Banana Ball year round

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas announced they will play Banana Ball year round in Savannah and around the country Wednesday.

Starting next year, the Bananas will play every game with the rules of Banana Ball. Rules that include a two-hour time limit, no stepping out, no bunting, no walks, and foul balls caught by fans are outs, they say.

The Bananas say the 2022 season will be the last season the Bananas play college summer league baseball in the Coastal Plain League.

“The Coastal Plain League has been a great partner over the last seven years. They’ve helped us develop great players and even better people who have made an impact in our community. We are truly grateful of their support with this next step for the Bananas and Banana Ball,” said Bananas Owner Jesse Cole.

According to the Savannah Bananas, the shift to a year round Banana Ball gives the team a chance to accommodate more Bananas fans.

The Bananas roster will now be made up of all professional players including former Bananas and MLB stars.

“Since we arrived in Savannah in 2016, we’ve been relentlessly focused on creating a better fan experience and have been watching and listening to our fans every step of the way,” said Bananas Owner Jesse Cole. “We believe this is the most fans first decision we’ve ever made as a company. For the past seven seasons, even with sold out crowds and non-stop promotions and entertainment, we watched as fans still left our games early. With Banana Ball, we saw that 98% of the fans stayed until the end of the game. This was groundbreaking for the game of baseball. But most importantly, we heard from the players and thousands of fans that this was the most fun they had playing and watching baseball.”

