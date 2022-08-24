Toombs County insurance agent charged with another count of fraud

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire John King announced a new charge Tuesday against a former Vidalia insurance agent.

Kerri Monroe, 48, has been charged with one additional count of reporting and disposition of premiums.

This is in addition to previous charges of five counts of identity fraud and seven counts of reporting and disposition of premiums.

“It was uncovered that on September 27th, 2021, Ms. Monroe deposited one additional insurance premium refund check in the amount of $1,847.74 to her own bank account, which was wholly meant for the victim,” said Commissioner King. “These types of illegal actions result in higher premiums for all Georgians, and I am proud of our team for working so hard to uncover and reduce fraud across the state.”

Commissioner King’s Criminal Investigations Division worked with the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation on this investigation.

