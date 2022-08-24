Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Toombs County insurance agent charged with another count of fraud

Kerri Monroe
Kerri Monroe(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire John King announced a new charge Tuesday against a former Vidalia insurance agent.

Kerri Monroe, 48, has been charged with one additional count of reporting and disposition of premiums.

This is in addition to previous charges of five counts of identity fraud and seven counts of reporting and disposition of premiums.

“It was uncovered that on September 27th, 2021, Ms. Monroe deposited one additional insurance premium refund check in the amount of $1,847.74 to her own bank account, which was wholly meant for the victim,” said Commissioner King. “These types of illegal actions result in higher premiums for all Georgians, and I am proud of our team for working so hard to uncover and reduce fraud across the state.”

Commissioner King’s Criminal Investigations Division worked with the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation on this investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Stadium
Safety concerns arise after incident abruptly stops football game at Memorial Stadium
Savannah, GA
Savannah ranks second for most expensive areas to live in the state, according to a new study
Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina
Chatham Co. judge dismisses Yamacraw demolition appeal
monkeypox
Savannah doctor not concerned by monkeypox outbreak

Latest News

FILE - Sandra Deal waves as she is acknowledged by a round of applause before the State of the...
Sandra Deal, wife of Georgia ex-Gov. Nathan Deal, dies at 80
Small business loan
Federal funding being distributed for small businesses in Chatham Co.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding an endangered man last seen in...
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man
Historic Savannah Foundation honors restoration W.W. Law home
Historic Savannah Foundation honors restoration W.W. Law home