Top Teacher: Richard Johnson

Richard Johnson
Richard Johnson(WTOC)
By Mike Cihla
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Students are back in school and so are the sweet sounds of music.

WTOC Top teacher is the band director at Southeast Bulloch Middle school Richard Johnson.

“I have the best job in this school. My job is difficult, I get to hang out with and I wave my arms and music comes out. It’s a blast, I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

Johnson tries to use music to give these students a voice and build their confidence for whatever they want to do in life.

“So one of the big takeaways is, to love yourself and love the people, sitting on either side of you. and to always listen, not just to listening to what’s around you, to things that you are hearing, just kind of be in the moment, it’s what I push without really pushing it for them.”

Johnson has been teaching for 9 years and loves being able to help provide a positive outlet for these students.

“I think I’ve found my niche. I don’t think I’m going anywhere. I really love what I’m doing, I love these kids, most of the time, I just love this school, this community.”

Richard Johnson, this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

