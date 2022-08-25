2022 United Way of the Coastal Empire Capital Campaign kicking off on Sept. 8

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - September means a lot of things to a lot of people in the Coastal Empire - fall weather, the start of football season, but it means even more to area non-profits because it also signals the start of the annual United Way Capital Campaign.

Cindy Robinett, of Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, is this year’s campaign chair. She will get things started on Sept. 8 and joined WTOC on Morning Break along with Kim Tanner, the United Way’s Vice President of Resource Development, to let everyone know how they can support this effort to support social organizations all across the Coastal Empire.

Campaign Kickoff

  • Date:  Thursday, September 8
  • Time:  11:00 am – 1:00 pm
  • Location:  Savannah Convention Center (1 International Drive, Savannah)

Schedule

  • 11:00 – Pre-game & Check-in
  • 11:30 – Doors Open
  • 12:00 – Program Begins

Reserve your seats or table - uwce.org/campaign-kickoff

  • $45 Per Person
  • $400 Table of 10

