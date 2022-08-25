Sky Cams
Another wet day ahead with isolated storms this afternoon ☂️

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures will once again start out in the low to mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

The morning will be mostly dry with a few isolated showers possible, mainly west of I-95. Highs reach the mid 80s, feeling like the 90s during the afternoon. Showers and storms will be isolated, but a heavy downpour or two could still lead to minor flood during the afternoon and early evening.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 6.4′ 7:32PM I 0.7′ 1:37PM I 7.7′ 7:48PM

Thursday beach forecast: Afternoon showers and storms are possible. The rip current risk is low, but the UV index will be in the very high category, even with clouds around. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a northerly breeze of about 5 miles per hour in the morning, becoming southeasterly during the afternoon. Wave heights will be around 2 to 3 feet.

This wet trend continues into the weekend. Coverage of rain during the afternoon and evening remains elevated with highs in the mid 80s.. Flooding once again remains the biggest threat for us to contend with. Elevated rain chances hold into the beginning of the work week.

Tropical update:

There is a tropical wave east of the Windward Islands with a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days. We are also watching another tropical wave over the west coast of Africa that will move over the eastern Atlantic in a few days. This also has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days. Neither of these systems look to have an immediate impact, but stay tuned for updates!

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

