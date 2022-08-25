Brave of Heart Foundation to hold golf fundraiser

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Joe Williams III, affectionately known as Baby Joey, needed heart surgery before he was even born.

Now, six years later, he’s as smiley a toddler as any and his family’s efforts to give back are coming to fruition.

Last time we checked in on Baby Joey and his family they were in high spirits starting a foundation to help families going through something similar to their own troubles. Now, they’ve got their first big fundraiser for the foundation coming up this weekend.

It’s the Brave of Heart Foundation 1st ever golf tournament at the Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes. They’re hoping the funds raised Saturday will help the 501c3 non-profit really get going on its mission.

“The money will go to the foundation, the whole cause is to financially support the foundation as we support families with children dealing with long term hospital care,” said Joe William Jr.

A lot of setup work has gone into this effort and now they’re ready to raise some money.

“We are so excited that we have a few sponsors, local sponsors, and a few donations that came in.”

He’s particularly excited about one of the sponsors that will be out here, saying you can expect

“The opportunity to win a new car. If you got the best swing, come on out.”

Joe says there’s no need to worry if you want to play this weekend, because they’ve still got some spots available.

It’ll be $125 to buy your ticket into the tournament and you can pre-register online at their website or just morning of at 8 a.m. Saturday.

