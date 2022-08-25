Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first K through 12 school in one building has just one more year to go until it’s open for Garden City students.

The Savannah Chatham County school district held a topping out ceremony for board members and attendees to sign the last beam to be added to the structure of the school.

They were not able to place the final beam on the school due to weather.

The school will combine Groves High, Mercer Middle and Gould Elementary School.

The 370,000 square feet will host 24 hundred students in grade kindergarten through 12th grade.

Superintendent Ann Levett says the school should be open by fall of next year.

“Now we’re at midpoint and what it means is we are looking forward to our children coming through this building next year and looking up at all the beauty and the investment of the community in our children.”

Construction workers who have been building the school were also honored for their hard work.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.