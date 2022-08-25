Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah

Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah
Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first K through 12 school in one building has just one more year to go until it’s open for Garden City students.

The Savannah Chatham County school district held a topping out ceremony for board members and attendees to sign the last beam to be added to the structure of the school.

They were not able to place the final beam on the school due to weather.

The school will combine Groves High, Mercer Middle and Gould Elementary School.

The 370,000 square feet will host 24 hundred students in grade kindergarten through 12th grade.

Superintendent Ann Levett says the school should be open by fall of next year.

“Now we’re at midpoint and what it means is we are looking forward to our children coming through this building next year and looking up at all the beauty and the investment of the community in our children.”

Construction workers who have been building the school were also honored for their hard work.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone view of the City of Savannah.
District attorney, Savannah mayor have mixed reactions to city’s decision to hire federal prosecutor
Tenants facing eviction
Hundreds of tenants facing eviction in a Lowcountry neighborhood
POLICE LIGHTS
Chatham Emergency Management Agency says missing 8-year-old has been found
Kerri Monroe
Toombs County insurance agent charged with another count of fraud
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun

Latest News

Boutique owners address second burglary in Vidalia this week
Boutique owners address second burglary in Vidalia this week
THE News at 4:30
Bluffton to build workforce housing neighborhood
Bluffton to build workforce housing neighborhood
Bluffton to build workforce housing neighborhood
Savannah, Ga.
Savannah City Council set to vote on search firm for new police chief, more affordable housing