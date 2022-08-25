Effingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motorcycle crash

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - One person has died following a crash in Effingham County.

At about 6:19 p.m. on Aug. 24, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit responded to the intersection of Stillwell Road and Log Landing Road in Rincon were there was a crash involving an SUV and two motorcycles.

Preliminary investigation shows that the SUV was headed north on Log Landing Road when it tried to cross Stillwell Road onto Berry Rahn Road.

The SUV did not yield to the two motorcycles that were traveling east on Stillwell Road.

One of the motorcycle driver, 23-year-old Hunter Davis, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The second motorcycle driver did not have any serious injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal Jason Fondren at the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449.

