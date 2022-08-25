End Zone: Scores for Week 2 of high school football
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 2 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Thursday:
- MCA at Glynn Academy
Friday:
- Richmond Hill at Ware County
- Camden County at Brunswick
- Effingham County at Burke County
- Liberty County at Bradwell
- Bluffton at Jenkins
- BC at Christopher Columbus
- Savannah Christian at Islands
- New Hampstead at Windsor Forest
- Wayne County at Brooks County
- Beach at Vidalia
- Brantley County at Groves
- Tattnall County at Long County
- Pinewood Christian at Country Day
- Pierce County at Jeff Davis
- Appling County at Aiken S.C.
- Wheeler County at Toombs County
- Metter at ECI
- Warren County at Montgomery County
- Screven County at Bacon County
- Swainsboro at Washington County
- Treutlen County at Bryan County
- HHI High at Claxton
- Richmond Academy at Savannah High
- Bulloch Academy at Augusta Christian
- Frederica at Tiftarea
- St. Andrew’s at Valwood
- Memorial Day at Fullington Academy
- Robert Toombs at Aucila
- Battery Creek at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
- Beaufort at Fort Dorchester
- May River at West Ashley
- North Charleston at Whale Branch
- Allendale-Fairfax at Wade Hampton
- Estill at CA Johnson
- Beaufort Academy at HH Prep
- Bethesda at JPII
- Thomas Heyward at SECIS
- HHCA at Wilson Hall
Saturday:
- Portal vs. Twiggs County
- Statesboro vs. Southeast Bulloch
