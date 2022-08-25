Sky Cams
End Zone: Scores for Week 2 of high school football

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 2 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Thursday:

  • MCA at Glynn Academy

Friday:

  • Richmond Hill at Ware County
  • Camden County at Brunswick
  • Effingham County at Burke County
  • Liberty County at Bradwell
  • Bluffton at Jenkins
  • BC at Christopher Columbus
  • Savannah Christian at Islands
  • New Hampstead at Windsor Forest
  • Wayne County at Brooks County
  • Beach at Vidalia
  • Brantley County at Groves
  • Tattnall County at Long County
  • Pinewood Christian at Country Day
  • Pierce County at Jeff Davis
  • Appling County at Aiken S.C.
  • Wheeler County at Toombs County
  • Metter at ECI
  • Warren County at Montgomery County
  • Screven County at Bacon County
  • Swainsboro at Washington County
  • Treutlen County at Bryan County
  • HHI High at Claxton
  • Richmond Academy at Savannah High
  • Bulloch Academy at Augusta Christian
  • Frederica at Tiftarea
  • St. Andrew’s at Valwood
  • Memorial Day at Fullington Academy
  • Robert Toombs at Aucila
  • Battery Creek at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
  • Beaufort at Fort Dorchester
  • May River at West Ashley
  • North Charleston at Whale Branch
  • Allendale-Fairfax at Wade Hampton
  • Estill at CA Johnson
  • Beaufort Academy at HH Prep
  • Bethesda at JPII
  • Thomas Heyward at SECIS
  • HHCA at Wilson Hall

Saturday:

  • Portal vs. Twiggs County
  • Statesboro vs. Southeast Bulloch

