‘It’s God’s plan, not ours’, mother of Port Wentworth homicide victim wants answers

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The family of a man shot and killed in Port Wentworth spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday.

Dion Farmer was just 23 years old.

Dion Farmer (Leela Brown)

His mother said the family is devastated and they are still searching for answers.

Farmer was a family man who loved his daughter.

He should still be here.

“I just...my brain went..zero,” said Leela Brown, Dion’s mother.

That was her reaction to losing her oldest son.

Dion Farmer (Leela Brown)

21-year-old Desimond Butler was arrested and charged with murder the day after the shooting.

Brown said: “We don’t know how many times he was shot, where he was shot, why he was shot...just rumors of an incident at a gas station or him trying to resolve an incident with some girls. A bunch of different stories, but none of it is coming from the authorities.”

Too many questions about what happened, but not enough answers for this family.

Dion’s mother said arresting Butler doesn’t bring her any comfort.

“He was a boy himself and I fear he’s troubled and he needs help.”

Losing her son was just added pain after losing her daughter Kahlia almost two years ago.

Dion Farmer and family (Leela Brown)

“...Even the baby. He says ‘don’t cry mommy’. What’s wrong? Don’t cry? Is it Kahlia? She was the reason I had been sad so he’ll say here she is.”

It’s another reminder of pain she hasn’t healed from.

Her son should still be here, but there are some memories that do make her smile.

“...A wonderful father Dion was and how active he was in his daughter’s life. It just made me proud.”

Keep going....

“I think that’s what kept me focused right now just trying to get my baby home.”

That’s all she said she can do.

“It’s God’s plan not ours...God gives life and he allows life to leave and that’s what it is. It hurts but it’s his plan,” Brown said.

Meanwhile, we tried to get some answers for Dion’s family.

We reached out to the police department for the incident report to get more details on what happened that night, they weren’t able to get that to us today, but we’ll continue to update this story when we know more.

The family has a GoFundMe set-up for funeral expenses.

