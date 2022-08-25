Jimmy DeLoach Parkway expansion project completed

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A multi-million dollar highway expansion project is complete. It’s one that now officially links the Port of Savannah to Interstate 16 via the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway.

The parkway now stretches 12 and a half miles south through Chatham County’s western edge all the from Bourne Avenue all the way to Interstate 16.

With the final 3.8 miles of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension finished, drive time from the port entrances in Garden City to I-16 will only take about a half hour. The $ 51 million project also consisted of widening Bloomingdale Road, building six new bridges and adding roundabouts at the ramps for the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway and I-16 interchange.

Port officials at Thursday’s ribbon cutting celebrated the completion of the roadway extension pointed out the new route will reduce highway emissions and improve travel times and safety for both truck drivers and local commuters alike.

“We are very excited about this new route that is totally going to connect to 16 and go to the main gate there at the ports. That will help with the traffic, I think we will see some reduction with particularly the truckers, the freight lines, as they work toward using more of the Jimmy DeLoach because they have a direct shot now to get into the ports,” State Transportation Board Secretary Ann Purcell said.

