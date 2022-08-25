Marc Wilson trial continues in Statesboro; driver of truck testifies

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial of Marc Wilson continues in Statesboro.

He’s the man accused of firing his gun at a truck and killing a teenage passenger inside.

Testimony in the prosecution’s case Thursday came from the medical examiner who performed Haley Hutcheson’s autopsy, the expert who examined Marc Wilson’s phone after the shooting, and the teenage driver of the pickup truck riding beside Wilson when he fired his gun.

Prosecutors focused Thursday on the testimony of Mason Glisson who was driving the pickup truck.

Glisson contends he and his passengers did nothing to provoke Wilson before he fired at them. Wilson has claimed the truck tried to run him off the road. But under cross examination, defense attorneys pointed at prior statements that contradict how intoxicated Glisson said he was that evening.

“I was not drunk, no. In the course of 6-7 hours, I had - at max - six beers. How drunk can you be,” Glisson said.

Davis also presented a video that showed Glisson and another passenger in the back of a police car in which they’re both smiling.

“I didn’t decide to make a video. That’s just me, smiling,” he said.

“After Ms. Hutcheson had been shot?” the attorney asked.

“I didn’t know she was dead. I didn’t know where she was shot. I just took her to the hospital. That’s all I did,” Glisson responded.

An emotional part of the day came as the medical examiner presented photos from Hutchinson’s autopsy and the recovered bullet that killed her.

