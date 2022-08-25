Sky Cams
New ordinance for golf carts in Darien

By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - If you own a golf cart in Darien, listen up! A new city ordinance requires you to register it with the city.

Starting September 1st, in the City of Darien, you’ll be able to take one of these on city streets.

The new city ordinance requires you to register your golf cart yearly but it comes with some perks.

You’re now able to drive your golf cart on city roads with speed limits under 35 miles per hour. Registration costs $15, and you’ll receive a city decal that must be displayed on your cart.

City Manager Richard Braun says this is a change that people who live in the area have been asking for.

“The citizens wanted this in place. They want to drive on our city streets. We’re glad to do that. You can enjoy a beautiful, quiet, historic town, now with your family in your golf cart.”

This permitting process follows Georgia state law and isn’t available for other recreational vehicles, like ATVs.

If you haven’t gotten your golf cart registered yet, you have until September 1 to do so, right here at Darien City Hall.

