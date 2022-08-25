Sky Cams
New truck stop coming to Darien exit along I-95

By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Darien exit along I-95 is set to get a big makeover over the next year or so. A large truck stop is planned just off exit 49.

That exit will soon be home to a JP Travel Center. Providing even more services to travelers and jobs for locals. City leaders say this is a positive move for the area.

The travel center would be located off GA Highway 251 and Horse Creek Road. Darien Mayor Hugh Bubba Hodge says it will span 110 acres and have 40 fueling stations, more than 200 trucking spaces—and additional parking for campers, buses, and RVs.

“There are three reasons that travelers get off the interstate: that’s to go to the restroom, to get food, and to get fuel. They’re going to have all three of these right here,” Mayor Hodge said.

It’ll also provide 150-200 new jobs.

“We’re sort of a rooftop county. People live here and work other places. Now, people will not only get to live here, but work here,” he said.

The project comes as welcome news to the city after the recent announcement of Buc-ee’s travel center coming to Glynn County at exit 42, just a few miles away.

“Buc-ee’s as we’re all familiar, mainly caters to vehicles, cars. This is going to cater more to truck drivers, and still cars.”

Mayor Hodge says he hopes this project will encourage more business growth in the area as well.

“It’s like planting a seed. When you throw a seed out, a flower grows, and it produces its own seeds. Hopefully this will nourish and encourage other businesses to come into our county.”

Mayor Hodge says construction could start in as soon as 90 days and the project is estimated to take about a year to complete.

