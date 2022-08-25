Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds Business Expo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce held their Business Expo earlier today.

The event welcomed over 500 members and guests today to network and engage with the community.

The event manager says that having local businesses engaging with the people of Savannah and building a connection is what this event is all about.

“We know that people love to do business with people that they know. The purpose of this event is to allow others to network with each other, engage, and build a sense of community among all the businesses in Savannah,” said small business and events manager Conni Reynolds.

