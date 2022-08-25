Savannah City Council set to vote on search firm for new police chief, more affordable housing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big decision will be made at City Hall today.

The City of Savannah is taking the next step in the search for a new police chief.

As the search continues – council will be asked to approve $45,000 to hire a search firm to get the position filled sooner.

The city refers to this as an emergency purchase that is necessary to fill the police chief position by the end of this year, without the Police Chief Executive Search Firm, the position could not be filled until 2023.

The way that works is that City Manager Jay Melder has already started this process but still needs to officially get approval from the council to keep moving forward.

“I felt very comfortable that he wanted to get this process started quickly, he knew very quickly that he wanted to engage perf so that is an emergency purchase that he has already started that process, hence the police chief survey and so council is just approving what he has already done,” Melder said.

Don’t forget that the City still has their survey up online to hear from the community about what you are looking for in the next police chief for the city. That will be available for about another month.

Homeless outreach and affordable housing

Affordable Housing will once again be a main topic of discussion at tonight’s Savannah city council meeting – not only providing new housing but also resources for the homeless community.

During their meeting at 6:30 p.m., the council will decide on spending millions of dollars to help the homeless population out on the streets and working towards getting them some housing.

Council will be asked to approve a contract of $155,000 for the Savannah Homeless Outreach Team to provide transportation services to homeless families.

Council will also be asked to approve a contract of $226,000 for Union Mission’s Day Service Center to serve as a place for basic needs, socialization, interaction, respite and supportive services for people experiencing homelessness.

But the largest price tag council will have to vote on tonight will be to spend about $5 million to build new Dundee Cottages for homeless individuals and families.

“This project has been years in the making and is a huge step forward and it makes available $3.2 million in infrastructure, up to $2.5 million from the Savannah Affordable Housing Fund for the construction of cottages and a residence services building and vacant city land on which these improvements can be made,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

If that does get approved tonight, the Dundee Cottages site is expected to be complete and ready to have people moving in by July of next year. We will find out later tonight if that passes – during their meeting scheduled at City Hall at 6:30 p.m.

