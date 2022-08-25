Suspect in weekend shooting on Hilton Head Island turns himself in

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has turned himself in after a shooting on Hilton Head Island over the weekend.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:45 p.m. on August 19th, deputies responded to a report of shots fired at Wendy’s on 2 Nature’s Way.

When deputies arrived, they discovered that an employee, 19-year-old Fernando Montano, fired two shots out of the drive-thru window.

Montano then ran outside and continued to shot at a car that sped away.

Investigators do not think this incident is random.

Fernando was wanted for aggravated breach of peace and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office says he turned himself in on Wednesday, August 25 to deputies in Beaufort.

Investigators obtained more warrants and are charging Montano with attempted murder, assault and battery 1st degree, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a non-citizen.

Montano will have a bond hearing for the charges on Friday.

