Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Suspect in weekend shooting on Hilton Head Island turns himself in

Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has turned himself in after a shooting on Hilton Head Island over the weekend.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:45 p.m. on August 19th, deputies responded to a report of shots fired at Wendy’s on 2 Nature’s Way.

When deputies arrived, they discovered that an employee, 19-year-old Fernando Montano, fired two shots out of the drive-thru window.

Montano then ran outside and continued to shot at a car that sped away.

Investigators do not think this incident is random.

Fernando was wanted for aggravated breach of peace and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office says he turned himself in on Wednesday, August 25 to deputies in Beaufort.

Investigators obtained more warrants and are charging Montano with attempted murder, assault and battery 1st degree, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a non-citizen.

Montano will have a bond hearing for the charges on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone view of the City of Savannah.
District attorney, Savannah mayor have mixed reactions to city’s decision to hire federal prosecutor
Tenants facing eviction
Hundreds of tenants facing eviction in a Lowcountry neighborhood
POLICE LIGHTS
Chatham Emergency Management Agency says missing 8-year-old has been found
Kerri Monroe
Toombs County insurance agent charged with another count of fraud
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun

Latest News

Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds Business Expo
Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds Business Expo
The forums are designed to help voters learn more about the issues directly from candidates and...
Savannah City Council to consider resolutions to increase housing, services for the homeless
Marc Wilson trial continues in Statesboro; driver of truck testifies
THE News at 6
Marc Wilson trial continues in Statesboro; driver of truck testifies