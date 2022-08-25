Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

United Services Automobile Association gives free cars to veterans

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several veterans from our community are the proud new owners of cars.

In celebration of United Services Automobile Association turning 100 years old, the company is giving away 100 free cars to veterans across the country.

Today they gave away five of those to Georgia veterans right here in Savannah.

One of the recipient, Alysha Landers, says the car will help her start up her small business and get her daughter to school.

“It’s been a rough year for me so as soon as I got the call I was excited and very thankful, definitely shed a few tears. So this is going to help me move forward pretty quickly.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone view of the City of Savannah.
District attorney, Savannah mayor have mixed reactions to city’s decision to hire federal prosecutor
Tenants facing eviction
Hundreds of tenants facing eviction in a Lowcountry neighborhood
POLICE LIGHTS
Chatham Emergency Management Agency says missing 8-year-old has been found
Kerri Monroe
Toombs County insurance agent charged with another count of fraud
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun

Latest News

THE News at 4
United Services Automobile Association gives free cars to veterans
Marcus Craig and Michael
Richmond Hill man participating in upcoming season of The Amazing Race
Historic Savannah Foundation honors restoration W.W. Law home
Historic Savannah Foundation honors restoration W.W. Law home
Food insecurity
Food insecurity public meeting happening Tuesday