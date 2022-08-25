United Services Automobile Association gives free cars to veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several veterans from our community are the proud new owners of cars.

In celebration of United Services Automobile Association turning 100 years old, the company is giving away 100 free cars to veterans across the country.

Today they gave away five of those to Georgia veterans right here in Savannah.

One of the recipient, Alysha Landers, says the car will help her start up her small business and get her daughter to school.

“It’s been a rough year for me so as soon as I got the call I was excited and very thankful, definitely shed a few tears. So this is going to help me move forward pretty quickly.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.