Chatham Co. commissioners working on Lee Smith’s severance package

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners still haven’t come to an agreement with Lee Smith’s attorneys on a payment deal for him to leave his position.

Chairman Chester Ellis said they’re still working on negotiations on Lee Smith’s severance package. He says next week they’ll be meeting with his attorneys.

“We are in the process of getting it done.”

It’s been two weeks since Chairman Ellis told WTOC they were beginning severance negotiations with Lee Smith who is suspended from the county manager position with pay.

“We are still in the negotiation stage, still in the talking stage so we had an offer and a counter offer so we’ll be meeting this week with his attorney and with Lee Smith and we’ll go from there,” said Chairman Ellis.

Ellis says he’s been advised not to explain the reason for Smith’s suspension.

“I’m being continuously cautioned by the attorneys. There are certain things that I cannot say because they are personnel and that’s one of them...as to the why.”

Once they come to an agreement that severance package should be available to the public.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.