Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chatham Co. commissioners working on Lee Smith’s severance package

(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners still haven’t come to an agreement with Lee Smith’s attorneys on a payment deal for him to leave his position.

Chairman Chester Ellis said they’re still working on negotiations on Lee Smith’s severance package. He says next week they’ll be meeting with his attorneys.

“We are in the process of getting it done.”

It’s been two weeks since Chairman Ellis told WTOC they were beginning severance negotiations with Lee Smith who is suspended from the county manager position with pay.

“We are still in the negotiation stage, still in the talking stage so we had an offer and a counter offer so we’ll be meeting this week with his attorney and with Lee Smith and we’ll go from there,” said Chairman Ellis.

Ellis says he’s been advised not to explain the reason for Smith’s suspension.

“I’m being continuously cautioned by the attorneys. There are certain things that I cannot say because they are personnel and that’s one of them...as to the why.”

Once they come to an agreement that severance package should be available to the public.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenants facing eviction
Hundreds of tenants facing eviction in a Lowcountry neighborhood
Dion Farmer
‘It’s God’s plan, not ours’, mother of Port Wentworth homicide victim wants answers
Kerri Monroe
Toombs County insurance agent charged with another count of fraud
Marc Wilson trial continues in Statesboro; driver of truck testifies
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motorcycle crash

Latest News

THE News at 4
Sea turtle nesting season coming to end with record-breaking year on Tybee
Prosecution attempting to build case against Wilson in Statesboro murder trial
5 years of litter prevention effort at Tybee Island
Sea turtle nesting season coming to end with record-breaking year on Tybee