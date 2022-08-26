Deaths from drug overdoses on the rise in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drug overdose deaths in Chatham County are up 20 percent compared to this time last year and officials say fentanyl is to blame.

During a presentation to Chatham County Comission, Counter Narcotics Team Director Michael Sarhatt says there have been 47 drug overdose deaths. He says after the 20 percent increase compared to last year, it will most likely only get worse.

“The volume of drugs that are coming across the southwest boarder, we’ve never seen that kind of volume,” Sarhatt said.

Chatham Emergency Services CEO Chuck Kerns says the most disappointing part of these high overdose numbers is their ambulances are called to the same homes multiple time.

“There are some people that have an addiction problem and that’s the most frustration for us because we know this stuff can kill you and it can kill you easily and quickly,” Kearns said.

And fentanyl continues to change. Sarhatt says just last week his team discovered a purple colored fentanyl. He says with it being purple, it should be easy detect if the fentanyl is laced in other drugs.

They’re also keeping their eye out for fentanyl that look like colorful individual candies. They haven’t been cited in Chatham County yet, but they may be targeted towards minors.

“I don’t know exactly if that’s what it’s marketed for but you’re hard pressed to think that it’s anything other than that.”

Sarhatt says people dying by overdose are typically between ages 18 and 45. He’s visited public schools before and says he will continue spreading awareness at private schools in the community in the next few months.

“Twelve months after these kids have been through either private or public systems within twelve months, they’re in that high risk category and I think the more I can do to bring awareness and get to these kids at an earlier age the better of we hopefully will be.”

Spreading awareness to hopefully save lives.

