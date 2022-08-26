Sky Cams
Friday Morning Weather Update 8/26/2022

Rain chances will be in the form of scattered showers and possible storms, mainly through 10 pm.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -This morning, I’ll look for scattered rain showers with a little patchy fog as temps sit in the lower-70s. By mid-morning, this for should lift out of the area, and we’ll look for highs in the mid to upper-80s with more storm chances.

Rain chances continue the rest of the week. A cold front has stalled over the area today and will continue to stay there into the weekend. Rain chances will be in the form of scattered showers and possible storms, mainly through 10 pm. Rain may be locally heavy and some street flooding is possible anyway.

Heading into your weekend, I’m not expecting any significant changes as we’ll see lots of clouds, with scattered mainly afternoon showers and storms. Temps will be slightly below average in the mid to upper 80s.

High pressure tries to build in from the north by Monday. This will try to bring in somewhat drier air but we’ll still keep a chance for afternoon showers and storms. Meanwhile, high temperatures should stay in the mid to upper-80s each day through the first half of next week as this rainy weather pattern continues.

