Guyton holds lottery for businesses to receive liquor licenses
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Tonight, the city of Guyton held a lottery for business owners eager to get approved for the city’s new liquor licenses.

Last year, residents overwhelmingly voted to allow package stores, or stores that sell liquor, in Guyton.

So, the city went back and wrote-up a brand new alcohol ordinance.

Mayor Russ Deen says they then took a group of viable candidates and pooled them in a lottery.

Tonight, they drew from a pool of three.

Travis Painter and Chirag Patel’s names were drawn.

The mayor says he doesn’t think this change, will change much.

“I think it’s a positive for Effingham County as a whole. We have a lot of tax dollars that go to Chatham and Pooler and Savannah and even Screven County, which are not dry counties. And so people are going to buy alcohol, that’s a proven business, and so I rather them buy it here in the county where those tax dollars can go to things like our schools and our roads,” said Mayor Russ Deen.

