Hampton Co. woman accidently shot by her brother

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman was shot in Hampton County that officials are calling a tragic accident.

According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, a woman arrived at a home. While exiting the vehicle with a small pet dog, a group of other dogs were growling at her.

The sheriff’s office said she yelled to her brother to come help. He ran inside, got a gun and shot at the dogs.

She was accidently hit by mistake.

The sheriff’s office said no charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.