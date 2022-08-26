Hilton Head mayor releases statement after over 350 people face eviction from Lowcountry neighborhood

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The mayor of Hilton Head is responding to the displacement of over 350 people living in the Chimney Cove neighborhood.

Residents say letters were taped to their door a few weeks back that included a message from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office threatening to kick them out if they did not leave by Sept. 13.

Mayor John McCann released a statement on Friday saying in part, “The Town of Hilton Head Island is aware of the displacement of the residents living in the Chimney Cove neighborhood. We have been monitoring the situation and are in contact with several community organizations. Our hearts go out to those families who are being displaced and we are committed to being a part of the solution.”

Below are some organizations the mayor said is attempting to help:

Christ Lutheran Church and the Deep Well Project have established funds to accept monetary donations that will be used to help with relocation costs, storage of belongings, and rental deposits.

The Beaufort County School District, which confirmed that 76 school-aged children live in the neighborhood, is providing counseling and working on ways to minimize the impact of this situation on those children.

Lowcountry Legal Volunteers is helping residents understand their rights and options.

Yesterday, we learned about an individual who has made his short-term rental property in the South Forest Beach area available to one of the impacted families on a long-term basis and at the same rental rate they were paying in Chimney Cove - $1,400/month.

